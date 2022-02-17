‘We Stand Behind Ukraine’: EP Leaders Warn Russia As Metsola-Led Parliament Approves €1.2 Billion Loans

European Parliament’s leaders have condemned the escalation of Russian military presence at the Ukraine border amid concerns of a potential invasion.

“Ukraine faces the threat of an unprecedented military aggression by the Russian Federation. This is not only a threat to the security of Ukraine and the safety of its people,” the Conference of Presidents said.

“It is also a threat to Ukraine’s prosperous democratic and economic development, to the rules-based international order, and to the security of Europe as a whole.”

The conference, which includes Parliament President Roberta Metsola and the leaders of the political groups, reiterated the fact that the use of force by any part goes directly against the UN’s Charter and the fundamental principles of international law.

They demanded that Russia cease all military threats and any attempts made to destabilise the situation, by the complete withdrawal of military forces and equipment at the Ukrainian border.

They also expressed and emphasised their support for Ukraine’s “independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity”, and stated that they stand by diplomatic efforts made by European leaders to defuse tensions.

“We are equally determined in our support for a robust response should Russia continue not to abide by its international commitments and obligations and launch an attack against Ukraine,” they said.

This would see severe economic and financial sanctions against Russia; including the freezing of financial and physical assets in the EU, travel bans and individual sanctions of the families’ of individuals close to Putin.