Ewropej: Everything You Need To Know About This New Initiative
For the next 18 months, Lovin Malta will be bringing the European Parliament and its amazing works right to your screens as part of a new multi-newsroom initiative: Ewropej.
Alongside Malta Today and Corporate Dispatch, Lovin Malta will keep you updated on the latest happening from the European Parliament – bringing its work closer to all Maltese people, and keeping you informed on everything happening that will affect your daily lives.
This initiative, part-funded by the European Parliament will allow us to cover everything from Maltese MEPs to initiatives and schemes that will help shape the European Union and help improve your quality of life.
Articles and videos will be created on everything from proposals, engaging discussions, and laws implemented on various current topics facing the EU.
Already, Lovin Malta has covered topics ranging from the right to disconnect being lobbied by Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba, along with riveting discussions and proposals dealing directly with the bloc’s COVID-19 economic package.
Yet, this is only just the beginning.
Ewropej: The Right To Disconnect
Social media has connected us like never before – for better or worse 📲🤔 In the first in a series of videos as part of the Ewropej project, we're taking a look at the proposed 'right to disconnect' law 🇪🇺
Posted by Lovin Malta on Friday, February 26, 2021
The EU is considered integral for Malta, it allows us to be linked to Europe and hold a stronger negotiating position on topics like obtaining vaccines in this pandemic. Not only this, but Maltese MEPs have reached new heights at the EU, representing our island nation as one that strives to encompass all that the EU stands for.
It is for this reason that Maltese people should be able to easily access everything they need to know about the day-to-day in Brussels. So stay tuned for everything Ewropej!
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
