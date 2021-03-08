Ewropej: Everything You Need To Know About This New Initiative

For the next 18 months, Lovin Malta will be bringing the European Parliament and its amazing works right to your screens as part of a new multi-newsroom initiative: Ewropej.

Alongside Malta Today and Corporate Dispatch, Lovin Malta will keep you updated on the latest happening from the European Parliament – bringing its work closer to all Maltese people, and keeping you informed on everything happening that will affect your daily lives.

This initiative, part-funded by the European Parliament will allow us to cover everything from Maltese MEPs to initiatives and schemes that will help shape the European Union and help improve your quality of life.

Articles and videos will be created on everything from proposals, engaging discussions, and laws implemented on various current topics facing the EU.

Already, Lovin Malta has covered topics ranging from the right to disconnect being lobbied by Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba, along with riveting discussions and proposals dealing directly with the bloc’s COVID-19 economic package.

Yet, this is only just the beginning.