Fed Up Of All These Chargers? MEP Alex Agius Saliba To Lead The Foray Towards Common Charger Solution

Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba has been given the green light to start negotiations to see a common charger made a reality in Europe. The dream of having a charger for all, or at least most electronic devices may sound too good to be true. But a ten-year journey that would see a USB-C charger for phones and more has been made all the more possible. The announcement followed a vote by Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee, deciding with an overwhelming majority of 43 in favour versus two against, to give Agius Saliba the authority to lead the charge as far as negotiations for the common charger go.

What could this mean? The immediate advantage of the common charger would be one of convenience. Let’s face it, how many of us have lost chargers in our own house, or been stuck out of the house with a dying phone, with no hope on the horizon? It doesn’t end there. By giving consumers a common charger, they’re ‘being forced’ to purchase goods that come with their own chargers could become a thing of the past. A definite bonus as far as expense goes. Also, reducing our reliance on different chargers would reduce e-waste, creating a better and more sustainable environment. One of the biggest advantages of the project. What are the new rules? By way of the proposals set out, consumers would no longer need a new charger with each device purchased. Consumers would be able to use their own charger for all small and medium-sized electronic gadgets. Mobile phones for the most part, but this has been extended to tablets, digital cameras, headphones, videogame consoles, and speakers. All of these would be equipped with a USB Type-C port regardless of the manufacturer. In so far, the only exemptions are devices that are too small to use this receptacle (for example smartwatches). But plans are in motion to see this issue corrected further down the line. Where most electronic devices are expected to fall under the common charger criteria by 2026, as part of the proposal issued now, small and medium-sized equipment will be meeting the same standards by 2028 (to be implemented by 2030).

While the initiative was well-received by most, Agius Saliba admitted to having received some pushback, particularly from large corporations having a stake in selling their own chargers. “I tried to be as open as possible during the drafting/technical negotiations so I left my door open to other key players and organisations. Obviously, there still were pushbacks,” he said. “Proprietary solutions lead to more revenue for these companies, so there came a little push from them. Their main argument was that it would be a ‘big blow’ to innovation.” “But here, we are the legislators, and we have to find the right balance between technological advancement and the impact on the consumer and environment.”

The result of the vote has granted Agius Saliba the authority to negotiate with the Council. “It was a strong majority, presenting a strong mandate for what we are moving for in our next ambitions.” With the vote concluded, negotiations are expected to start within the next two weeks.