First Malta, Now The World: Political Leaders And Global Media Celebrate Metsola Being Elected European Parliament President

The world has reacted to newly-elected European President Roberta Metsola’s sensational win yesterday. The historic moment garnered the attention of a host of international news media outlets and leading international politicians. Euronews, Politico, New York Times, Reuters, NDTV, France24, and the Financial Times were among the first to publish headlines tied to the victory.

Her result led to a standing ovation in the chamber in Strasbourg and garnered a host of praise from fellow Maltese countrymen and women – particularly those in the political scene. Now, European giants and communities have paid tribute to the news. After all, Metsola’s appointment as Parliamentary President of the European Union (EU) effectively puts her at the helm of an entity covering 27 nations and over 450 million people. “Congratulations Roberta Metsola! Today’s convincing election result shows that the constructive majority in the European Parliament wants to work together. It represents pro-European common sense in extremely challenging times. We are proud to stand by your side Roberta,” wrote Manfred Weber, Leader of the European People’s Party (EPP).

“My congratulations to Roberta Metsola on her election as President of the European Parliament, who follows in the footsteps of Simone Veil and Nicole Fontaine as the third woman in the role. Dialogue with the Parliament is key for our accountability – I look forward to working together!” wrote Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank Metsola made it to the podium on her birthday, making her the youngest person to enter the role at 43 years of age.

“Congratulations Roberta Metsola, newly elected President of the European Parliament! It is one thing to be elected President of the European Parliament, it is another to do it on your birthday.” “A historic moment for Europe, her election marks the first time in history that the Presidencies of the European Commission and European Parliament are held concurrently by women. We’ll be working together for a green, digital and bright European future – we’re ready, President Metsola,” wrote the European Commission.

“Mazal Tov to Mrs Roberta Metsola, the newly elected President of the European Parliament. A great friend of the EJA, we have had the pleasure of meeting and working closely with Mrs. Metsola in her previous role as Vice President.” “A great friend of the Jewish people who understand our challenges and has committed to help combat antisemitism and safeguard our security and traditions, we look forward to working with her very much in the weeks and months ahead,” wrote the European Jewish Association.