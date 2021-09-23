Following Murder Of Journalists Daphne Caruana Galizia And Ján Kuciak, MEPs Carried Out Monitoring Visit In Slovakia

Members of European Parliament from the Civil Liberties Committee visited Slovakia earlier this week to monitor democracy, rule of law and fundamental rights.

Following the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and Slovakian journalist Ján Kuciak, the Committee has set up a Rule of Law monitoring group to report on the situation of rule of law in the EU, focussing on corruption and press freedom.

A delegation of the monitoring group visited Slovakia, with the chair Sophie in ‘t Veld saying that the European Parliament has been closely monitoring the situation in Slovakia since the murder of Ján Kuciak and his fiancée in 2018.

“The delegation is encouraged by the progress made in the investigations and prosecution of the murders and the numerous related cases,” she said.

However, with recent incidents involving hate speech, harassment and intimidation towards journalists, there are sincere concerns that journalists and critical voices are still being silenced as they investigate corruption and serious crimes.