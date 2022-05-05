Frontex Faces Controversy Again As It Fails To Get MEPs’ Approval On 2020 Accounts

The European Parliament is delaying signing off on the accounts of the EU border control agency, Frontex. MEPs have signed off on the 2020 budgets of most of the EU’s bodies, except for Frontex, the European Economic and Social Committee, and the Council.

In a vote by a show of hands, Parliament withheld their approval of the management by Frontex of its 2020 budget. As justification, MEPs cited Frontex’s failure to fulfil the conditions set out in Parliament’s previous discharge report, as well as the ongoing investigations by the EU’s Anti-Fraud watchdog, OLAF, regarding fundamental rights incidents, including migrant push-backs.

MEPs pointed to the fact that they have not viewed the full investigation report and thus are unable to make an informed decision at this point in time. This is not the first time the European Parliament and Frontex have gone head-to-head.

Last year, Roberta Metsola – who was then still First Vice President at the time – led a four-month-long investigation into Frontex’s conduct at European borders, following allegations of migrant pushbacks. Whilst the report did not find evidence on the “direct performance of pushbacks”, it found evidence supporting allegations of fundamental rights abuses in EU member states where Frontex was involved in joint operations.

