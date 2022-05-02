Future Of Europe Conference Ends With 325 Proposals For Wide-Ranging Reforms

The Future of Europe Conference concluded its work on Saturday with MEPs announcing that the Parliament will be kick-starting multiple EU reforms. The Future of Europe Conference concluded on Saturday at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, where a consensus was reached on its final draft proposals. In total, 325 proposals to achieve 49 objectives across nine themes were adopted. These proposals were based on 178 recommendations from the European Citizens’ Panels, input from the National Panels and events and several thousand contributions recorded on the EU’s Multilingual Digital Platform of the Conference on the Future of Europe.

The proposals covered different areas such as the environment, health, education, migration, the economy, culture, democracy and rule of law amongst others. The Parliament’s delegation of MEPs highlighted the important role that the Parliament played in the run-up to the conference, for example by guaranteeing that citizens’ input would remain at the centre of the deliberations throughout the process. Speakers from five of Parliament’s major political groups, including the EPP, Socialists and Democrats, Renew Europe, Greens and the Left, agreed that the draft proposals are a major political achievement.

MEPs representing the right-wing Identity and Democracy and European Conservatives and Reformists groups argued that the proposals do not reflect public opinion in the EU and stated that their groups would not support them. The proposals were presented by the Chairs of the Working Groups and the citizen spokespersons at a meeting on Friday, during which the majority of those present agreed that the proposals compromise important reforms based on citizens’ recommendations. On Saturday, citizens took the floor to comment on the final proposals and the process that led to them, strongly approving of both. They highlighted that they are now expecting the EU institutions and member states to ensure the appropriate follow-up and the importance of not letting citizens down in the aftermath of this historic moment. They also commented on how their idea evolved through the Conference’s debates and the impact that Russia’s war in Ukraine had on them, as well as on how they realised the importance of standing up for their ideas while preparing the proposals.

