George Hyzler To Leave Standards Commissioner Job And Join European Court Of Auditors

Standards Commissioner George Hyzler has been confirmed as Malta’s next representative on the European Court of Auditors after comfortably passing a vote at the European Parliament this afternoon. Hyzler, an experienced lawyer and former politician, was approved by 551 MEPs, with 33 rejecting his nomination and 45 abstaining. PN MEP David Casa praised Hyzler and said he is proud to have lobbied among MEPs to ensure the lawyer’s nomination passes smoothly.

“Throughout his career, George Hyzler always distinguished himself in the field of justice and ethics, particularly in his current role as Commissioner for Standards in Public Life.” PL MEP Josianne Cutajar also congratulated Hyzler for his nomination.

Congratulations to George Hyzler upon today’s @Europarl_EN‘s green light to his nomination to the European Court of Auditors 🇪🇺🇲🇹 — Josianne Cutajar (@josiannecutajar) May 3, 2022

His nomination means he will have to vacate the role of Standards Commissioner, an office set up in 2018 to scrutinise politicians and people in public life and propose higher standards. Throughout his tenure, he came up with proposals to regulate political lobbying and political advertising on social media and published two revised codes of ethics for MPs and ministers. He takes over the Auditor spot from Leo Brincat, a former PL minister who has been a member of the EU institution since 2016. What do you make of this?