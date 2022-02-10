‘Good To Be Back’: Roberta Metsola’s Heartwarming Maltese Homecoming Is A Mission For European Unity
European Parliamentary President Roberta Metsola has returned to Malta for the first time since being elected to the role, last month. And her eyes remain firmly fixed on the goals of the EU project, with a special focus on Europe’s youth.
“Good to be back in Malta. With President George Vella this morning, discussing the future of Europe, and the role of the European Parliament in helping to get people – particularly young people in this year dedicated to them – involved in shaping the next steps in our EU project.”
Vella and Metsola discussed several challenges that are currently on the European Union’s agenda. Of which included post-Covid recovery, the Conference on the Future of Europe, immigration, climate change, and political developments in the EU’s Southern and Eastern Neighbourhoods.
Metsola expressed her appreciation for the support she received from President Vella, on behalf of all the people of Malta and Gozo. She also explained how the pandemic had a major impact on the operations of the European Parliament and gave an overview of the current priorities on the Parliament’s agenda, which include immigration, the environment, and the digital sector.
After the meeting, President Vella described the talks as very interesting and that gave a clear explanation of the vision and goals with which Ms Metsola is carrying out her duties and functions.
He also stated that this is a clear example of how Maltese people, especially when united, can overcome challenges related to the geography and size of our country and succeed in the highest international positions.
“It is important to the European Parliament that we reach out to people in all member states and bring the European project closer.”
Good to be back in #Malta. With @PresidentMT this morning, discussing the future of Europe, and the role of the @Europarl_EN in helping to get people – particularly young people in this year dedicated to them – involved in shaping the next steps in our EU project. 🇪🇺 🇲🇹 pic.twitter.com/jWzN8n8cEG
— Roberta Metsola (@RobertaMetsola) February 10, 2022
Following the meeting, she attended the Pontifical Mass on the Solemnity of the Shipwreck of St. Paul in Malta, delivered by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.
Later this afternoon, Metsola will be paying respects to the Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial.
“I will represent the European Parliament by laying flowers at the site of the assassination of investigative journalist Caruana Galizia,” she said.
Metsola, a major figure within the Nationalist Party, needs little introduction to a Maltese audience.
Metsola got elected to the European Parliament in 2013, ten years after she first got into EU politics after Simon Busuttil relinquished his MEP post to become leader of the Nationalist Party.
A year later, she retained her seat after winning over 32,000 first-count votes at the next MEP election, making her the PN’s most popular candidate and the second most popular national candidate. She increased that margin by the time 2019 rolled around.
In November 2020, Metsola was elected as First Vice-President of the European Parliament replacing Mairead McGuinness who became European Commissioner.
In January 2022, she went one step further, winning an election to become the President of the European Parliament, the most prestigious role a Maltese person ever had on the international stage.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
