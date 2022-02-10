‘Good To Be Back’: Roberta Metsola’s Heartwarming Maltese Homecoming Is A Mission For European Unity

European Parliamentary President Roberta Metsola has returned to Malta for the first time since being elected to the role, last month. And her eyes remain firmly fixed on the goals of the EU project, with a special focus on Europe’s youth.

“Good to be back in Malta. With President George Vella this morning, discussing the future of Europe, and the role of the European Parliament in helping to get people – particularly young people in this year dedicated to them – involved in shaping the next steps in our EU project.”

Vella and Metsola discussed several challenges that are currently on the European Union’s agenda. Of which included post-Covid recovery, the Conference on the Future of Europe, immigration, climate change, and political developments in the EU’s Southern and Eastern Neighbourhoods.

Metsola expressed her appreciation for the support she received from President Vella, on behalf of all the people of Malta and Gozo. She also explained how the pandemic had a major impact on the operations of the European Parliament and gave an overview of the current priorities on the Parliament’s agenda, which include immigration, the environment, and the digital sector.

After the meeting, President Vella described the talks as very interesting and that gave a clear explanation of the vision and goals with which Ms Metsola is carrying out her duties and functions.

He also stated that this is a clear example of how Maltese people, especially when united, can overcome challenges related to the geography and size of our country and succeed in the highest international positions.

“It is important to the European Parliament that we reach out to people in all member states and bring the European project closer.”