Handy Or Not? EU To Impose Universal Phone Charger After Maltese MEP Led Negotiations

The European Union will impose a standard universal phone charger, hoping to cut back on waste, after Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba led the negotiations on the topic.

Agius Saliba said that the European Parliament insisted on binding requirements for European Universal Charger for more than a decade, and he welcomes the current proposal for a universal charger.

Up until now, the transition was left to US tech giants and private companies. “Needless to say, this is no longer acceptable, and the European Commission has finally responded to the European Parliament’s demands,” Agius Saliba said.

With the USB-C charger, mainly used by android smartphones, increasingly coming into use, this decision made the EU clash with Apple’s iPhones, which uses its own type of charger.

The EU argues that a one-size-fits-all cable for all devices will cut back on electronic waste, as European consumers end up with plenty of different chargers when switching devices.