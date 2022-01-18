‘I Know What It Means To Be An Underdog’: Roberta Metsola Touches On Maltese Roots In Speech Ahead Of EP President Election 

Roberta Metsola pledged to bring the European Parliament closer to its many citizens and puvot its focus on building bridges and consensus to finally address some of the world’s biggest problems.

In her address ahead of a vote which could see her become European Parliament President, Metsola insisted that parliamentary democracy and debate were vital in solving issues like migration, SLAPP, women’s issues, and many other crucial topics.

“I will not shy away from the difficult decisions and I will always represent the Parliament,” she said.

“I am a woman from a small island. I know what it means to be the underdog but I also l know how important this is for people beyond this chamber.”

Voting will begin at 9.30am. Metsola, according to sources, could win after the first ballot which will be announced at 11.30am.

Mesola opened her speech by remembering David Sassoli, the serving President who died on 11th January.

She said that like Sassoli, she believes that it is crucial for the EU to build on its constructive forces and is determined to strengthen debating culture, to “move from the entrenchments of the past to look to the future”.

“Politics cannot boil down to winners and losers. It is about service and improving lives,” she said.

Metsola insisted that the European Parliament must be a leader and must not be afraid to reform to create a more modern and effective parliament.

“It is not always an easy balance, but equality must go beyond,” she said.

“Parliament is the best example of democracy in Europe and the power of Europe to shape the future.”

In a bid to address MEPs over her anti-abortion stance, she said that women’s rights must not be an afterthought, pledging to represent parliament and fulfil its role on the global stage.