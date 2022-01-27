‘I Promised Her We Will Never Forget’: Metsola Welcomes 100-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor To European Parliament

Marking the Day of Remembrance of the International Holocaust, European Parliamentary President Roberta Metsola welcomed a survivor of one of the world’s most harrowing historical epochs into the European Parliament.

100-year-old Margot Friedländer was greeted in Parliament with Metsola praising her for her unique story which was both “heartbreaking and hopeful.”

After surviving the Holocaust, which saw around six million Jews killed for their ethnicity, Friedländer dedicated her life to fighting anti-Semitism, discrimination, and exclusion.

“In her soft, clear voice she described the horror of the camps and the everyday depths of humanity she experienced,” Metsola said.