‘I Will Carry Forward Sassoli’s Legacy’: Metsola Issues Hopeful Message On Italian Talk Show

European Parliamentary President Roberta Metsola featured on a popular Italian late-night talk show: “Che Tempo Che Fa,” on Rai 3 on Sunday night. The show saw a humble Metsola appear before Italian TV personality Fabio Fazio, who opened the feature by re-capturing her monumental speech following the moment of her election victory.

Metsola wasted no time in paying tribute to former President David Sassoli, who died earlier this month, hailing him as a friend whom she respected greatly. “He was a great president and a great man. One whose warm smile and big heart were open to all and one who carried forward the principles of European Unity,” Metsola said. She said that her intention is to carry forward the values which Sassoli imparted upon her, during his time as President. “Taking over from David is a great responsibility. An even bigger responsibility – because I want to continue his legacy.” “I want a Europe without political barriers. A Europe where countries don’t capitalise on the lives of the vulnerable and use them for personal gain.”

Fazio delved into some heated matters during the show, of which included the political tensions between Ukraine and Russia, a situation that currently has European countrymen on the edge of their seats with war seemingly on the brink. She insisted that such a situation will undoubtedly present one of the greatest challenges the continent will face. However, the European Union will need to be strong and take the action necessary, to consider the protection of all stakeholders. Later, Metsola solidified her stance on abortion, re-stating that her position, fundamentally, will be to mirror and see through the stance of the European Parliament. The two touched on issues of illegal immigration, an issue which saw the EP President sympathise wholeheartedly with persons who are forced to leave their countries, amid the perils that come with it. And with their aim to find a better life, there will be the European in their corner ready to give them hope. Another topic of discussion was the one centered around Daphne Caruana Galizia, who Metsola touted as a Paladin of truth. “A woman who fought tooth and nail to bring the truth before the eyes of the public. A woman who fought corruption.”