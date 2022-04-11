Irish MEP Delivers Blistering Takedown On Why Russian Sanctions Will ‘Not Bring Peace’

Irish MEP Clare Daly has strongly argued against blanket calls for sanctions in relation to the Ukraine war during a plenary at the European Parliament. Daly directly addressed her colleague Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki, who was fined one day prior for performing a Nazi salute in the parliament. “I would love colleague Dzhambazki to tell me any circumstance in which NATO has played a productive role or delivered peace anywhere,” she said. “History has taught us that sanctions do not end military conflict, they do not bring peace. They make the people suffer, not the oligarchs, the people,” Daly said.

WAR IS PEACE? Blanket calls for more arms, more sanctions, more destruction are unweaving any chance at ending this war. MEP Angel Dzhambazki, fined one day prior for performing a nazi salute in the parliament, questions the morality of anti-war politics. Not in my books… pic.twitter.com/li86Vzgw6N — Clare Daly (@ClareDalyMEP) April 7, 2022

“The people of Russia and the people of Europe, and they’re not going to help save lives – because the more arms you pump into Ukraine, the more the war will be prolonged, and the more Ukrainians will die,” she said. “And it might sound radical, colleagues, but the answer to war is not more war, it’s peace – and peace isn’t delivered by the barrel of a gun. It’s delivered by diplomacy, by dialogue,” she stressed. “You can wish away your continent’s history, but we share a continent with Russia, and we will sit down with Russia, there will be a negotiated peace, and this organisation should be promoting it earlier, rather than delaying it and making sure more Ukrainians die,” she said. “Your feigning of sympathy rings hollow – it makes me sick, to be honest with you,” she concluded, as MEP Dzhambazki slammed his hand on the table and stormed off. Daly firmly stressed that the EU economic war against Russia is doing nothing to help the innocent Ukrainian citizens that are caught in the middle.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains. What do you make of her speech?

