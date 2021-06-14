‘It Is Our Duty To Save Lives’, MEPs Call For Solidarity And Unity In EU Framework For Migration Policy

MEPs have highlighted the importance of a common EU-wide policy on migration and asylum as the situation has worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. “There has to be solidarity, we have to be attentive to the rights of other people”, President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, said in his opening remarks of a special debate on the topic. “Behind the numbers, there are individual stories and people”. Sassoli stated that it was crucial for the EU to establish a united strategy towards migration and asylum policies, explaining that it was vital to “find common ground to make some bold, innovative choices”. He also highlighted that the pandemic has blocked migrants, brought economies to a standstill and destroyed jobs. For migrants and asylum seekers, it has also put increased pressure on these people who send money home to support their families. “It is our duty to save lives. It is no longer acceptable to leave this responsibility to NGOs”, Sassoli emphasised that currently, the EU was one of the biggest donors to supporting people in Libya and Syria to stabilise the regions. “We must have a common policy in the Mediterranean to save people [and] to cut out human traffickers. We must ensure that people can reach the European Union without risking their lives”, he continued while suggesting the introduction of Humanitarian Corridors to be established for asylum seekers and migrants.

LIVE | We must make brave and innovative choices, to finally give the EU a common migration policy. I am glad to open the second inter-parliamentary conference on migration and asylum in Europe, with Presidents of the 🇵🇹,🇸🇮,🇩🇪 Parliaments and @MargSchinas https://t.co/ZOPNewWDgK — David Sassoli (@EP_President) June 14, 2021

The notion of solidarity and unity when it comes to an EU-wide response to migration and asylum policy was further emphasised by the MEPs present, who highlighted that it was essential that Europe understood that migrants would help further contribute to our economies and their recovery. It was also noted that migration would help drops in European birth rates and ageing populations across Europe, which further would maintain the strength of Europe’s economies. Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, noted that migration was “an issue that transcends the confines of European institutions” and that both national Parliaments and governments were essential to be a part of the discussion. “Migration and asylum policy is not a question that any member state can answer alone”, he continued. “Effective solutions require collective European action, we must go beyond the mentality of ‘us versus them’ “. Since the migration crisis first dominated headlines in 2015-2016, Schinas noted that a lot has changed across the European Union. Europe further understood that migration was a central topic that every nation of the EU had an interest in because prioritising robust legislation to sustainable migration and asylum policies also affected the internal migration between member states.

Several MEPs voiced their concern that Europe has failed in its handling of migration, stating that governments had abandoned the Dublin Regulation that sought to establish criteria and mechanisms for asylum seekers and migrants. These concerns included some MEPs who warned that the actions of governments like Turkey did not respect agreements with the EU, which have only put further pressure on the migrant situation across the Mediterranean. Italian MEPs were among the most vocal about the pressures that migration will be put under in the wake of the pandemic. They highlighted that Italy had recorded three times the number of migrants and called for the establishment of regular pathways for migration to be established for safe and legal journies into Europe.

With migration such a central topic in Europe, Schinas further emphasised that Europe could not afford to be unprepared for how migration is likely to spike as the economic pressures from COVID-19 become clearer. “We need to be able to cope, we need to be able to prepare”, he highlighted. “It would be naïve to build an EU migration and asylum policy based on there being a stable geopolitical environment around us. Europe cannot afford to be complacent or unprepared”. This special debate on migration and asylum policy in Europe comes amid calls across Europe for a more robust framework to tackle the situation. Migration and internal mobility are considered one of the key parts of European life – yet many have noted it has been faltering, especially when it came to external migration. While MEPs have noted it was imperative to consider the external situation of why this migration is happening, many have joined a growing chorus of calls to finally put a stop to the Mediterranean continuing to be a migrant graveyard.

