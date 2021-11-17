Labour MEP Endorses Roberta Metsola For European Parliament President: ‘We Are All Maltese’

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has endorsed Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola in her quest to become the next president of the European Parliament.

“We have many political differences but at the end of the day, we are all Maltese,” Agius Saliba said.

“I have reached out to Roberta Metsola to wish her well and promised her my coordination, with no obstacles, in her candidature for European Parliament President.”