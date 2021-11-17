Labour MEP Endorses Roberta Metsola For European Parliament President: ‘We Are All Maltese’
Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has endorsed Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola in her quest to become the next president of the European Parliament.
“We have many political differences but at the end of the day, we are all Maltese,” Agius Saliba said.
“I have reached out to Roberta Metsola to wish her well and promised her my coordination, with no obstacles, in her candidature for European Parliament President.”
“Hopefully she will be able to use this position to work in the best interests of the people of Malta.”
Metsola recently confirmed her plan to contest the internal election of European People’s Party on 24th November – if she wins, she will become the EPP candidate for the presidency election in January 2022.
If elected, Metsola will be the first Maltese person to hold such a prestigious position in European politics.
If you want to find out more about Metsola and her values, you can watch Lovin Malta’s documentary ‘The First Vice’ below:
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
Do you think Roberta Metsola could become the next European Parliament President?