Love Using Your Mobile Internet Abroad? MEPs Push To Extend Scheme For Another 10 Years

“Roam-like-at-home is an unprecedented European success story. It shows how we all directly benefit from the EU single market. We want to cut costs further and improve the quality of service for all European citizens,” said lead MEP Angelika Winzig.

Parliament’s Industry Committee voted in favour of extending the “Roam like at Home” scheme for another 10 years with an updated legislation.

The text adopted by MEPs includes adjustments aiming for better roaming services for travellers because “EU travellers should enjoy the same experience abroad as at home”, a press release said.

According to these new plans, consumers would continue to enjoy the ability to use their mobile phones when travelling in the EU with no additional fees on top of what they already pay at home.

All domestic roaming offers would be offered by roaming providers, including quality and speed. This however, will depend on the technologies and conditions available on the network in the country people are visiting.

MEPs essentially want to prohibit commercial practices reducing the quality of services of regulated retail roaming services (e.g. by switching the connection from 4G to 3G).

They also want to end surcharges for intra-EU calls (for instance calls from Belgium to Italy), which are currently capped at 19 cents per minute. Users would pay only the extra costs objectively justified by the provider.

The new rules will need to be agreed by Parliament and Council before they can enter into force and report was adopted with 67 votes to 0, with 7 abstentions.