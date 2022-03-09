Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba Nominated For MEP Awards

EP Alex Agius Saliba has been nominated for the MEP Awards 2022. Agius Saliba is the only Maltese MEP nominated for this year’s edition of the MEP Awards organised by the Parliament Magazine in collaboration with EuroNews.

The prestigious awards, which are organised by the Parliament Magazine in collaboration with EuroNews, recognises the incredible work of MEPs within the bloc.

This is only Agius Saliba’s first legislature as an MEP but he has been busy at work covering crucial pieces of legislation like the right to disconnect, a common charger, the digital markets and services act, and better opportunities for people who suffer from chronic pain and invisible illnesses.

“I am very grateful for receiving yet another vote of support in the European Parliament. It is a very pleasant surprise and truly an honour that I have been shortlisted for this Award. I am humbled that my work is being appreciated,” Agius Saliba said.

“The nomination itself is already a great recognition of my work and regardless of the result, I will continue working tirelessly to ensure that no one is left behind. This is the social Europe that we believe in and working for as Socialists and Democrats.”