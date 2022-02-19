Maltese MEP Submits Draft Report For Common Charger Across EU

A common mobile charger across the EU could soon become a reality thanks to a Maltese MEP.

Alex Agius Saliba is the lead rapporteur fighting for new rules that would force phone producers like Apple to conform to a single type of charger for all their phones in Europe… something that Apple itself has criticised.

While the concept has already been approved by the European Parliament, its moved one step closer to becoming law after the draft report was presented to the Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection.

The draft text contains a number of changes relating to interoperability and e-waste reduction, the inclusion of other devices, requirements for wireless charging, and unbundling of charger sales.

Wireless charging was also seen as a potential benefit to reduce waste in the future – however, the Commission was urged to ensure that all wireless chargers were able to charge many different mobile devices.

Most iPhones use its lightning cable, while Android devices used USB-C. Apple said the industry was heading towards using USB-C, but said that forced conformity would “stifle innovation”.