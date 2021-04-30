MEP Alex Agius Saliba Appointed To Help Rethink The European Parliament Post-COVID-19

Maltese MEP, Alex Agius Saliba has been appointed by the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group in the European Parliament as their representative and coordinator in the reform process of the Plenary of the European Parliament. This initiative intends to create a reflection process known as “Parliament after the COVID-19 pandemic”, which was created by the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, as a reflection exercise to achieve “a stronger European Parliament” and Democracy post-pandemic. In a statement, Agius Saliba highlighted his belief that “this is an opportunity to move forward ideas towards a more resilient and effective Parliament that would also be better prepared to deal with future crises or events.”

In order to rethink the Parliament, the initiative will focus on the workings of five Focus Groups composed of one Member that is nominated by each political party. Agius Saliba and the S&D group will be sitting on the Focus Group working towards plenary reforms.

Time to rethink parliamentary democracy and our work, for a stronger @Europarl_EN after COVID-19. I am pleased to have met the MEPs who will facilitate this debate in 5 focus groups – I look forward to their first recommendations. pic.twitter.com/LWvRO1u4q0 — David Sassoli (@EP_President) April 28, 2021

The MEP highlighted that the past year has proven to be a stress test for the EU and its institutions – no one was prepared for lockdowns and everyone had to adjust to the new digital working realities. Yet, Europe adjusted, and the Parliament was able to properly react and move forward on important reforms that have helped Europe and its citizens recover during these difficult months. “This reflection exercise comes at the right moment, to rethink what we have done right moment, to rethink what we have done right and what can be done better”, Agius Saliba stated. He also highlighted that his “work in this formation will aim to provide recommendations and improvements regarding transparency, Plenary and Parliamentary Committees.”

Since his election to the European Parliament in 2019, alongside Gozitan MEP Josianne Cutajar, Agius Saliba has been a steadfast champion of several initiatives to help improve the lives of European Citizens. One of his most recent achievements has been the successful vote in favour of the resolution on the right to disconnect, a proposal that was first tabled by the MEP and is largely seen as an important reform to make – especially in the rise of people working from home due to that pandemic.