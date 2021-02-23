MEP Cyrus Engerer Made Lead Negotiator Of Resolution To Condemn Poland And Hungary’s ‘LGBT Free’ Zones

Maltese MEP Cyrus Engerer has been appointed as the Socialists and Democrats’s lead negotiator on an upcoming historic resolution to declare all of the European Union “an LGBT+ Freedom zone”.

This comes after backlash as 100 municipalities across Poland, and more recently Hungary, declared themselves “free from LGBT ideology”.

“With this resolution, the European Parliament sends a clear, clear message. LGBTIQ persons are not an ideology. We are people with fundamental human rights and no one, not even a Member State of the European Union can take our fundamental human rights away from us,” Engerer, a member of the Socialist and Democrats, said.

The MEP warned that the union cannot close a blind eye towards the atrocious treatment of LGBT people by Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban and the Polish government.

“The EU must not continue to tolerate these governments’ implementation of their politics of hatred”, he continued.

Engerer concluded that it was an honour and a privilege for him to have been handpicked for this historic task, a few months following his election to the European Parliament.

“What we did in Malta over the past years now needs to be extended to the rest of the Union and beyond.”

