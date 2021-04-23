MEP Josianne Cutajar Raises Her Concerns On Orders For Nursing Aides Not To Change Patients’ Nappies

She continued highlighting that she “can only imagine my dear grandparents, who are no longer with us, who in such a fragile and difficult moment of their lives end up deprived of their dignity in this way!”

“I am very worried when I see actions to which vulnerable people like our elderly are made to suffer, in the most degrading way”, Cutajar said, noting that whilst she understands the right for unions to order industrial actions and directives, it was concerning when the most vulnerable of our society are affected.

MEP Josianne Cutajar has raised her concerns in light of a recent union order that seeks to restrict care for residents in elderly homes and hospitals, calling for nursing aides not to change the nappies of the elderly, help them move around or even bathe.

Cutajar is only the most recent voice to condemn the union’s order, with the Commissioner for Health at the Office of the Ombudsman having previously also condemned the action.

“The Commissioner for Health condemns without reservations such directives which go against the dignity of the human being. This is an attack on the most vulnerable persons”, the statement read.

The name of the union in question has not been mentioned by the Commissioner for Health or any other party, but it is known that the Commissioner previously condemned a similar industrial action by another union last week.

Throughout the pandemic, the elderly have been some of the most acutely affected by COVID-19.

Not only are they some of the most vulnerable age groups to be affected by COVID-19, but they have also been largely unable to move freely from their homes or care homes due to restrictions in place to keep them safe.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

What do you think of this industrial action? Let us know in the comments