MEPs Approve Ambitious 2030 Climate Neutrality Targets, Including 57% Reduction Of Emissions

The European Parliament has officially greenlit a new EU Climate Law, setting a more ambitious emissions reductions target from 40% to at least 55%. With the introduction of new carbon sinks from the Commission’s upcoming proposal on regulation of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, this target will be set to 57%. Parliament endorsed the Climate Law, agreed informally by member states in April, to transform the European Green Deal’s political commitment to climate neutrality by 2050 into a binding obligation. It was passed with 442 votes to 203 and 51 abstentions.

Chapeau @TimmermansEU 🏳️‍🌈 Today I was ecstatic we passed EU’s #ClimateLaw in Parliament, but the Commission’s VP’s speech on Climate was the cherry on the cake. Thank you Frans for standing up to be counted! #@LGBTIintergroup @TheProgressives @MGRM_Malta @ILGAEurope @TGEUorg https://t.co/VdyNiCHpzR — Cyrus Engerer (@engerer) June 24, 2021

Through this, European citizens and businesses will be able to have the legal certainty and predictability they need in order to plan for the climate-neutral transition. Additionally, the EU will further aim for negative emissions after 2050. “I am proud that we finally have a climate law”, Parliament rapporteur Jytte Guteland stated. The Swedish MEP also went on to say that she “would have preferred to go even further” when it came to the ambition with the targets – but that this deal was still good and based on science “that will make a big difference”. “The EU must now reduce emissions more in the next decade than it has in the previous three decades combined and we have new and more ambitious targets that can inspire more countries to step up.”

🌍#ClimateLaw: We are particularly proud of having ensured that the Commission from now on is obliged to thoroughly screen the alignment of any future legislative proposal with the EU’s climate targets. 📰Read https://t.co/B187jBuipQ & watch @pcanfin‘s take👇 pic.twitter.com/pUYRwOqCMg — Renew Europe (@RenewEurope) June 24, 2021

Focus on the importance of scientific research and evidence was further highlighted by the announcement that a European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change would be set up to monitor the progress and to assess whether European policy is consistent with these climate objectives. From here, the deal is expected to be approved by the Council of Europe shortly. Once approved, the Regulation will be published in the Official Journal and enter into force 20 days later. The Commission also plans to present a series of proposals on 14th July 2021 in order for the EU to reach these more ambitious 2030 targets. A proposal for a 2040 target is also expected by the Commission six months at the latest following the 2023 global review of the Paris Agreement. Through this, a GHG Budget will be one of the criteria that will define a revised EU 2040 target.

