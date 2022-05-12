MEPs Call For More Transparent Allocation Of Fishing Quotas

MEPs are asking for a more transparent allocation of fishing quotas in European Union member states. MEPs who form part of the Fisheries Committee said that the use of environmentally friendly fishing practices or contribution to the local economy should be taken into account when distributing fishing quotas in EU member states. Even though the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) requires EU countries to use transparent and objective criteria for the distribution of fishing opportunities, MEPs reiterate that only a few EU members use environmental, social or economic criteria to distribute fishing quotas among their fishermen and producer organisations.

Fisheries Committee MEPs observed that historic catch levels are currently the most common criteria applied by EU countries to distribute fishing opportunities. While they acknowledge that such criteria can offer economic stability to the fishing sector, they are also aware that they can reinforce negative trends such as economic concentration. MEPs are pushing for other criteria to be taken into account, such as the use of environmentally friendly fishing practices with reduced energy consumption or habitat damage, the operator’s history of compliance or contribution to the local economy.

These criteria, MEPs believe, will contribute to promoting the restoration of fish populations and improving biodiversity. EU countries are also being encouraged to guarantee a fair distribution of quotas between different fleet segments, taking into account the needs of all fishers, with a particular emphasis on young and small-scale fishers. MEPs recognise the lack of transparency in the process of fishing quota allocations, noting that Denmark and Estonia have public quota registers. They also added that transparent allocation of fishing quota would improve predictability for fishers, provide equal chances for all interested parties and better scrutiny. Do you agree with the MEPs?

