MEPs To Hold Debate On Humanitarian Crisis In Ukraine

MEPs are set to hold a debate on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Wednesday 20th April. The Development Committee MEPs will debate with the Chair of the Humanitarian Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Mykyta Poturayev on Wednesday. The illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24th February of this year has sparked a humanitarian crisis in the country.

Civilians are being mercilessly slaughtered and tortured in the streets, with harrowing images of their burnt and bloodied bodies appearing on social media. Over 10 million people have been forced to flee their homes, with four million seeking refuge abroad and over six million being internally displaced. This crisis led the Committee on Development to invite Poturayev to speak to MEPs and discuss the latest situation on the ground and Europe’s role in helping alleviate the catastrophic consequence of the invasion.

Representatives from the European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, the Czech civil society organisation People in Need, and the International Committee of the Red Cross will be joining MEPs for this discussion. The debate will be followed by a discussion on the impact of the Ukrainian crisis on global food security, together with Commission representatives and a representative of the World Food Programme. If you wish to help Ukraine from Malta, but don’t know how, check out these Maltese organisations that are collecting funds and supplies to send to Ukraine. Alternatively, you can donate directly to some of these foreign organisations, as well as find a list of different things you could do on this webpage.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author's view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.