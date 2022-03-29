Some of Malta’s six MEPs have expressed their thoughts on the results of the general election, which resulted in another major landslide win in favour of the PL, securing them another five years in government. “Malta is a democratic country and we must respect the outcome of the election. Overall, although this was a result that we were expecting, it is nonetheless a disappointing one,” PN MEP David Casa said. Casa reiterated that “the Nationalist Party will remain ready to help the Government in furtherance of our principal aims, strive for social justice, continue fighting for the eradication of poverty, and continue to represent the large part of the country who has trusted us with their vote once again”. “Malta is still in a process of healing from the rule of law crisis. The only way we can have justice is to actively fight corruption, no matter where it happens, and to strengthen our institutions. There is no option but to continue demanding better of our elected officials. This is our duty as the Opposition,” he said. He also emphasised the importance of actively fighting corruption and strengthening Malta’s institutions to achieve justice and to actively work to get Malta off the FATF grey list.

Casa’s stark message about the election and Malta’s continuous problems was in stark contrast with that of two of the PL MEPs, Alex Agius Saliba and Cyrus Engerer, who took a more optimistic approach. Engerer said that Robert Abela’s leadership offered hope to many, “hope for a healthier environment, hope for more sexual and reproductive health and rights, hope that all children, irrespective of their background, will be able to achieve their dreams”. Under the PL’s rule, the government has consistently come under fire over the past nine years due to environmental destruction in the name of development. The Maltese authorities also ignored calls for help from a group of 88 asylum seekers, including eight children and a baby who were stranded at sea in March 2021. This was just one of many similar incidents.

Alex Agius Saliba praised the economic success under the rule of Prime Minister Robert Abela, saying, "Our country has surpassed many economic and social challenges during the pandemic and now our citizens have chosen the path for more economic success and more social justice together with Prime Minister Robert Abela". Something which Casa, Engerer and Agius Saliba all acknowledged is the record-breaking low voter turnout, which was approximately 85.5% – the lowest it has been in 60 years. "Both parties should continue to listen to the indirect message that those who abstained from voting have shown us last Saturday," Agius Saliba said. "Notwithstanding the outstanding result, as a party, we still remain humble and recognise that many others who also value change decided not to exercise their democratic right to vote. Their concerns are known, we must continue our dialogue with them, and it is now time to prove ourselves as the catalysts of change in Malta," said Engerer of the no-show voters. Casa highlighted that "one of the key developments of this election is the record-low turnout. This is a strong signal to all of our political representatives and is likewise noted".

