MEPs Vote In Favour Of EU COVID-19 Certificates Being In Place For Another Year

The European Parliament has agreed to keep the EU digital COVID-19 certificate framework in place for at least another year.

MEPs endorsed a decision to open up negotiations with member states over the certificate, which is set to expire on 30th June.

Still, MEPs stressed that member states should avoid additional restrictions to the freedom of movement unless absolutely needed.

They also asked the commission to evaluate the certificate scheme after six months of its extension, insisting that they want the regulation to be repealed once the situation allows.

Negotiations with the Council to agree on the extension will begin immediately, so that the rules are in place before the current scheme expires on 30th June.

The creation of the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) was adopted in June 2021 to facilitate free movement in Europe during the pandemic, for a limited period of 12 months.