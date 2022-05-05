From Data Retrieval To Tackling Terrorist Content: MEPs Vote In Favour Of Increasing Europol’s Powers

The European Parliament gave the final green light to grant new powers to Europol. On Wednesday, MEPs endorsed a deal reached in February by the Parliament and Council negotiators on strengthening the mandate of Europol, the EU’s police agency, which supports police investigations carried out by member states.

Under the new rules, Europol will be able to pursue research and innovation projects, process large datasets, and help national authorities screen foreign direct investment in security-related cases. In regards to terrorist content or child sexual abuse material, Europol will be able to receive data from private companies, for example, communication services.

In order to balance out the agency’s newfound powers with appropriate supervision, the co-legislators agreed that the agency will create a new post for a Fundamental Rights Officer. A European Data Protection Supervisor will oversee Europol’s personal data processing operations, and will work together with the agency’s Data Protection Officer.

Citizens will also be able to consult personal data related to them by contacting authorities in member states or by contacting Europol directly. Before the legislation comes into force, it needs to be adopted by the Council of the European Union and then published in the EU’s official journal.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author's view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.