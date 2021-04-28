MEPs Vote Strongly In Favour Of Post-Brexit EU-UK Trade Agreement

The European Parliament has voted in favour of granting consent to the agreement that sets the rules for the future of the EU-UK relationship, covering everything from cooperation to trade deals. MEPs voted with a strong majority in favour of the agreement, which saw 660 votes for, five against and 32 abstentions. The accompanying resolution to this vote, which sought to set out the Parliament’s evaluations and expectations from future EU-UK deals, was also passed with 578 votes for, 51 against and 68 abstentions. Parliament giving its consent to this agreement was vital in order for it to go into force permanently before its lapse on 30th April 2021. Originally, this agreement was made as a way to minimise disruption for EU citizens and businesses while also seeking to prevent the chaos of a no-deal scenario. In light of this, Parliament strongly welcomed the conclusion of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which limits the negative consequences of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

From trade to cooperation on fighting climate change: EU-UK relations are entering a new phase after the Parliament approved the Trade and Cooperation Agreement setting the rules for the future partnership. Watch the video to find out more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Z4M1I90OEn — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) April 28, 2021

I am recommending that @Europarl_EN gives a positive vote to the #TCA. The UK Government, however, should not mistakenly take this for a blank check or a vote of blind confidence in its intention to implement the agreement between us in good faith. @CHansenEU #EPlenary #Brexit pic.twitter.com/dHT4CIGHUM — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) April 27, 2021

The rapporteur for the Committee on International Trade, Christophe Hansen emphasised that “ratification of the agreement is not a vote of blind confidence in the UK Government’s intention to implement our agreements in good faith”. “Rather, it is an EU insurance policy against further unilateral deviations from what was jointly agreed. Parliament will remain vigilant.” With the agreement now having Parliament’s consent, it will enter into force officially once the Council has concluded it by 30th April, opening the doors to the future of EU-UK relations. This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains. What do you think of this agreement passing? Let us know in the comments