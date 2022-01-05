MEPs Want Safeguards To Ensure EU Funding Doesn’t Reach Yorgen Fenech’s Pocket

Antonio Tajani, the former president of the European Parliament, and a group of Italian EPP MEPs have submitted a question to the commission asking for assurance that Yorgen Fenech “will not benefit from any EU resources”.

The worry stems from concerns that EU funds could be allocated towards the Electrogas project, which involves the construction of a pipeline from Sicily to Malta, more specifically, to the power plant of which Fenech is a shareholder.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, the journalist, and anti-corruption activist was investigating the same power plant prior to her murder on 16th October 2017, of which Fenech is the main suspect.

EU ministers recently agreed to allow Malta to apply for at least half of the funding a 400 million euro gas pipeline investment to Sicily.

According to a clause in the funding, projects linked to cases of fraud, corruption, or criminality, should not be eligible for financial assistance.

However, the Caruana Galizia family had previously warned that the pipeline would trigger a €100 million pay-out to Electrogas.