European Parliament President Roberta Metsola warned financial services practitioners that Malta’s tax rebate to foreign businesses in Malta can only serve as an incentive for a short time to come.

In her speech at the Institute for Financial Services Practitioners’ Annual Conference, Metsola told attendees that “tax is only one element of attractiveness” and that around the world, this is not even a main element of a successful financial services sector.

“We cannot reflect negative stereotypes of what people expect from a low-tax jurisdiction,” Metsola said. “We have to fix the system to give confidence to investors that not only will they have recourse to justice, but will be able to do so without having to wait decades,” she added.

The tax rebate has long been seen as the main attraction to foreign direct investment in Malta. However, it has resulted in intense pressure within the EU to scrap this system and agree to harmonise corporate taxes.

In her speech, Metsola also acknowledged the continued pressures faced by the Maltese economy as a result of the FATF greylisting, which forced businesses to take “a good hard long look” at how they conduct their affairs.