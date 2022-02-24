Metsola Holds Extraordinary Meeting After Russian Invasion Of Ukraine With EU Leaders Meeting Later Today

EU political leaders, including EP President Roberta Metsola, will be meeting this morning in an extraordinary conference of presidents over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At 9am, Metsola and the leader of various European groups will discuss the course of action moving forward.

A special meeting with the European Council, which involves all EU heads of state, and Metsola will happen at 8pm.

“In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives.” Metsola wrote on social media.

“We will hold the Kremlin accountable.”

Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine earlier this morning, attacking the country from the east and the south while also targeting major cities.

Media reports state that military command centres in Kyiv and Kharkiv have been struck by missiles and that Russian troops have landed in the southern port cities of Odessa and Mariupol.

Multiple reports also quote Ukrainian officials as warning troops from Belarus, to Ukraine’s north, are joining in the Russian attack.

Putin has warned that “a hostile anti-Russia is being created on our historic lands.”

“We have taken the decision to conduct a special military operation,” he said, insisting his goal was the “demilitarisation and denazification” of Ukraine and that Russia doesn’t intend to occupy the country.

He warned other nations that if they “consider interfering from the outside”, they “will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history”.

“All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me,” he said.