Roberta Metsola In Touching Reunion With Ukrainian Parliament Interpreter Shevchenko

European Parliamentary President Roberta Metsola has met with Victor Shevchenko, the interpreter who many remember had choked up whilst interpreting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s heartfelt speech, in parliament. In the wake of Russia’s military action against Ukraine during the past few days, the world now watches at the edge of its seats to see unfurling atrocities before its very eyes.

At the heart of this emotional moment, was Shevchenko, whose raw emotion resonated with onlookers, whilst he attempted to continue his duties amid the terror, presently ongoing. Metsola met with Shevchenko a little after the meeting, and thanked him for his work, during this difficult time for him, his family, and his country. If you missed Zelenskiy’s speech, you can catch it below: