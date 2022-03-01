Roberta Metsola In Touching Reunion With Ukrainian Parliament Interpreter Shevchenko
European Parliamentary President Roberta Metsola has met with Victor Shevchenko, the interpreter who many remember had choked up whilst interpreting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s heartfelt speech, in parliament.
In the wake of Russia’s military action against Ukraine during the past few days, the world now watches at the edge of its seats to see unfurling atrocities before its very eyes.
View this post on Instagram
At the heart of this emotional moment, was Shevchenko, whose raw emotion resonated with onlookers, whilst he attempted to continue his duties amid the terror, presently ongoing.
Metsola met with Shevchenko a little after the meeting, and thanked him for his work, during this difficult time for him, his family, and his country.
If you missed Zelenskiy’s speech, you can catch it below:
@lovinmaltaofficial Some highlights from the Ukrainian president’s emotional 10-minute speech 🇺🇦 #fyp #fypmalta #lovinmalta #ep #eu #europeanparliament #zelenskyy #ukr ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
Share to show your support for Ukraine!