‘We Will Not Leave The Ukrainian People To Their Aggressors’, Metsola Condemns Russian Invasion, Warns Of Sanctions

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s orders to Russian troops to take over Ukrainian separatist regions in recognition of their independence, European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola released a statement condemning the invasion.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Metsola blasted the unilateral attack by Russia, calling it a “gross violation of international law” which “justifies, new, severe, sanctions”.

Metsola confirmed that the European Parliament stands with Ukraine by saying, “we will not leave the Ukrainian people to their aggressors”.

Metsola was not alone with this condemnation of Russia, with several EU leaders including the European Council President, the European Commission President, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, tweeting a common post last night.