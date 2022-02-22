‘We Will Not Leave The Ukrainian People To Their Aggressors’, Metsola Condemns Russian Invasion, Warns Of Sanctions
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s orders to Russian troops to take over Ukrainian separatist regions in recognition of their independence, European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola released a statement condemning the invasion.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Metsola blasted the unilateral attack by Russia, calling it a “gross violation of international law” which “justifies, new, severe, sanctions”.
Metsola confirmed that the European Parliament stands with Ukraine by saying, “we will not leave the Ukrainian people to their aggressors”.
Metsola was not alone with this condemnation of Russia, with several EU leaders including the European Council President, the European Commission President, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, tweeting a common post last night.
Tensions across Europe and the rest of the world have been rising as a result of the amassing Russian troops across the Ukrainian border.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
