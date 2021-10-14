Pegasus Project Wins First-Ever Daphne Caruana Galizia Award For Journalism

“The unprecedented leak of more than 50,000 phone numbers selected for surveillance by the customers of the Israeli company NSO Group shows how this technology has been systematically abused for years,” the European Parliament said in a statement.

A consortium of journalists behind the Pegasus Project, which looked into how an Israeli-based NSO group spied on journalists, human rights activists, and government critics, won the first-ever Daphne Caruana Galizia prize for journalism.

The project, led by Forbidden Stories and others, uncovered how around 1,000 individuals from 50 countries were targeted.

The Prize will be awarded annually on the basis of outstanding journalism that promotes or defends the core values and principles of the European Union like human dignity, equality, rule of law, human rights, freedom and democracy.

The winner was chosen by an independent jury that does not have any links to politicians and they will be awarded a €20,000 prize along with a memento token.

“Four years ago, your mother was killed Matthew and you had told me that you wanted to continue with her work,” Laurent Richard, Founder of Forbidden Stories, said.

“This is what we did with the Daphne Project. We need to work together so that people can access information. That’s why we teamed up and that is how we work. That is the mission of Forbidden Stories.”

“Even if you kill the messenger, you can never kill the message. That is why we are here today,”

Two of Daphne’s sons, Matthew and Andrew Caruana Galizia, attended the ceremony, along with PN MEP David Casa who spearheaded the initiative.