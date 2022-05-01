Putin Is Banking On People Growing Less Outraged At Ukraine Invasion, Roberta Metsola Warns 

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has urged people not to grow less outraged at the war in Ukraine, warning that doing so will only play into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “In today’s reality of fast-changing news, Putin is banking on people becoming less outraged as his illegal, unjustifiable, medieval invasion of Ukraine continues,” Metsola said. “He is wrong. His invasion has changed everything for Russia, for Ukraine, for Europe and all those who believe in the principles that underpin our lives.” “The world will never forget what happened in Mariupol, in Irpin, in Bucha, across Donbas and in so many other cities, towns and villages.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24th February and fighting is still raging, with Russian troops recently launching an offensive on the coastal city of Mariupol and the eastern Donbas region. The EU and several Western nations have responded by hitting Russia with a raft of sanctions and the European Parliament recently voted in favour of a full embargo on Russian energy imports. Besides calling for the EU to “disentangle itself” from Russian oil, gas and coal, increase its aid to Ukraine and help Ukrainian refugees, Metsola also said the EP is committed to bringing those responsible for the “war crimes” to justice. “We are committed to bringing those responsible for the horror of war crimes across Ukraine to justice,” she said. “The rapes, the systematic murders, the torture cannot and will not go unanswered.” “Our way of life, our system of democracies, of freedom and the rule of law are being brutally called into question. How we respond now matters. Our way is worth defending. We will stand up for it. And we will not forget.”

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author's view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.