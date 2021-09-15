Ready To Impact Europe? Maltese MEP Launches Paid Four-Month Shadowing Role For Radical Youths
Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer launched the “Walk with a Progressive” programme, where youths who are determined to make a change get the opportunity of a four-month paid traineeship in Cyrus’ offices in Brussels in Strasbourg.
He is calling all young people and progressive adults “who never want to stop changing the society in which we live” to discuss in the European Parliament and a week of shadowing and mentoring.
“I want to give all those with strong views on the future an opportunity to not only make their voices heard but to be part of European policy-making during the remaining three years of this legislature,” Engerer said, stressing that no idea is too radical.
The first call is for ten young people to take part in a debate in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on the future of the European Union next month.
Whether you are passionate about the environment, civil liberties, sexual and reproductive health, mental health, animal rights, the structure of the future European Union, foreign relations or any other topic, Engerer wants to hear from you.
He says that he often used to speak about ideas that were considered too radical when he was younger, meaning that associations he belonged to would slam doors in his face and not talk about certain things.
If he would have listened to that advice, Malta wouldn’t have the right to divorce, equality in marriage, strong rights for trans and intersex people today.
Engerer therefore stresses that his door is open to anyone who dreams of a better society.
“We need to encourage free thinking and independent minds. I look forward to working hand in hand with many progressive young people who don’t mind saying things differently and who are willing to be the agents of change in laws and mindsets.”
“Although others tell us we do not belong, we are interested in the future and able to bring about change for a sustainable, modern, equitable and open society,” Engerer concluded.
If you are interested in making your voices heard in Strasbourg and Brussels, send an email with your motivation to [email protected] by 27th September.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
Would you like to make a change in the European Parliament?