Ready To Impact Europe? Maltese MEP Launches Paid Four-Month Shadowing Role For Radical Youths

A Maltese MEP has just announced a new opportunity for youths interested in European politics, allowing them play a role in European Parliament.

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer launched the “Walk with a Progressive” programme, where youths who are determined to make a change get the opportunity of a four-month paid traineeship in Cyrus’ offices in Brussels in Strasbourg.

He is calling all young people and progressive adults “who never want to stop changing the society in which we live” to discuss in the European Parliament and a week of shadowing and mentoring.

“I want to give all those with strong views on the future an opportunity to not only make their voices heard but to be part of European policy-making during the remaining three years of this legislature,” Engerer said, stressing that no idea is too radical.

The first call is for ten young people to take part in a debate in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on the future of the European Union next month.

Whether you are passionate about the environment, civil liberties, sexual and reproductive health, mental health, animal rights, the structure of the future European Union, foreign relations or any other topic, Engerer wants to hear from you.