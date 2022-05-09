Report On Final Outcome Of The Future Of Europe Conference To Be Presented To EP President Metsola Today

A report on the final outcome of the Conference on the Future of Europe will be presented to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and other Presidents of the EU institutions later today. Later today, three Co-Chairs of the Executive Board will present a final report of the Conference on the Future of Europe to EP President Roberta Metsola and the other Presidents of the European Union institutions later today.

During the event, which is set to start at 12pm, President Metsola, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron will be delivering speeches at the event alongside speeches by citizens from the National and European Panels and by the Conference Co-Chairs. Performances by Danse l’Europe and youth orchestra DEMOS are also planned to take place at the event.

Over 400 MEPs are expected to attend the event, as well as 108 citizens, 120 European Citizen Panellists and 200 citizens from local schools and Erasmus students will be invited to the event. Ministers for European Affairs and other VIP guests are also expected to attend. After the event, Metsola, von der Leyen and Macron will hold a press conference in the Parliament’s Daphne Caruana Galizia press conference room.

During the final meeting of the Conference on the Future of Europe, the plenary reached a consensus on its final draft proposals. The 49 proposals, span across nine themes and include more than 300 measures on how to achieve them. The proposals are based on recommendations from the European Citizens’ Panels, the National Citizens’ Panels and events, ideas recorded on the Multilingual Digital Platform, as well as discussions held during the Conference Plenary and Working Group sessions. The Parliament, Commission and Council will examine how to follow up effectively on this report, each within their own sphere of competencies.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author's view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.