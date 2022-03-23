REPowerEU: A European Parliament Plan To Sever Reliance On Russian Gas By 2030
The European Parliament is drawing up plans for member states to cease their reliance on Russian gas by 2030 in a project called REPowerEU.
REPowerEU will diversify gas sources, speed up renewable energy processes, and replace gas with processes that create energy and heat – with the scope of reducing demand from Russia by two-thirds by the end of the year.
European Parliamentary President Roberta Metsola was outspoken about Europe’s urgent need to tap into different energy systems.
“We need to step up our efforts to have a mix of access to different energy systems so that Europe does not have ties to autocratic people,” Metsola said.
She also stressed that Europe could no longer accept money from the Kremlin.
“Putin’s oligarchs and those who support him must stop using the power of their money to hide behind a respectable image in our cities.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen furthered this, by saying that Europe could no longer rely on energy supply from a country that threatened the continent.
“We need to act now to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices, diversify our gas supply and increase the transition to clean energy,” said von der Leyen.
What is REPowerEU?
REPowerEU is a proposal for joint European action for more affordable, secure, and sustainable energy that would seek to sever dependence on Russian gas before 2030.
It is a plan based on two pillars.
Firstly, REPowerEU plans to diversify gas supplies via higher Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and pipeline imports from non-Russian suppliers.
The second pillar then refers to reducing the use of fossil fuels by boosting energy efficiency, increasing renewables and electrification, and addressing infrastructure bottlenecks.
Europe and the world were shocked by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, military action that saw over 3.4 million Ukrainians flee their homes.
European member states swiftly responded to Russia’s military action through a series of harsh economic sanctions which escalated following the Versailles Declaration on 11th March.
The plan aims to implement measures and propose a plan by the end of March, to ensure the security and supply of affordable energy prices during the next winter season.
Following that, a series of proposals are in the pipeline for the end of May, which are expected to phase out Europe’s dependency on Russian gas well before the turn of the decade.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
Do you think the EU should step away from using Russian gas?