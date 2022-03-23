REPowerEU: A European Parliament Plan To Sever Reliance On Russian Gas By 2030

The European Parliament is drawing up plans for member states to cease their reliance on Russian gas by 2030 in a project called REPowerEU.

REPowerEU will diversify gas sources, speed up renewable energy processes, and replace gas with processes that create energy and heat – with the scope of reducing demand from Russia by two-thirds by the end of the year.

European Parliamentary President Roberta Metsola was outspoken about Europe’s urgent need to tap into different energy systems.

“We need to step up our efforts to have a mix of access to different energy systems so that Europe does not have ties to autocratic people,” Metsola said.

She also stressed that Europe could no longer accept money from the Kremlin.

“Putin’s oligarchs and those who support him must stop using the power of their money to hide behind a respectable image in our cities.”