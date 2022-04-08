During an interview on CNN, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the European Union is doing all it can to help Ukraine, so Europe’s children don’t look back in a few years and say more could have been done. Metsola was interviewed by Situation Room news anchor Wolf Blitzer last night on CNN about her visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. During the interview, Metsola took the opportunity to remind viewers that the war in Ukraine is Europe’s war and that “the worst thing we could do is turn our backs or turn away”. @lovinmaltaofficial #fypmalta #lovinmalta #tv #news #interview ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta #RobertaMetsola talks about her trip to #Ukraine capital #Kyiv on #CNN 🇲🇹🇪🇺🇺🇦 #fyp As harrowing images of Ukraine’s once peaceful suburbs and cities appeared on-screen beside her, Metsola warned viewers that “what we’ve seen over the past few days means that this war is not going to end any time soon. These are crime scenes which we are seeing. War crimes being committed”.

When asked why she felt her visit to Kyiv was so important, Metsola said that she felt she had the responsibility to her Ukrainian colleagues and tell them “we will never leave Ukraine alone and never forget what has been done by Putin’s Russia with such a brutal, unprovoked and unnecessary invasion into a sovereign country”. As she was speaking about the different sanctions imposed against Putin’s Russia and its allies, Metsola admitted that it is clear such sanctions are not enough. The European Parliament “would like to make sure that our children don’t come to us in a few years and say ‘you could have saved more Ukrainians. You could have made sure that in this moment of political reckoning that we have, we do not fail Europe”. Reiterating the same rhetoric that the EU has been pushing since the start of the war, Metsola said that Europe must do everything possible to isolate Putin and his allies. “Our message to Russia has to be that we are not afraid of your threats. We are going to counter your propaganda and narrative,” warned Metsola.

“It was a difficult decision but it was necessary.” – European Parliament President @RobertaMetsola explains why she traveled to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky. pic.twitter.com/mkSClM1DXk — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2022

Tensions in Europe have been increasing since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started on 24th February. According to reports, more than 10 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine, with four million of those people seeking refuge abroad and over six million being displaced in the country itself. According to the OHCHR, there have been 3,455 civilian casualties in the country, with 1,417 killed and 2,038 injured. These are just official numbers, however, the actual figures may be considerably higher due to delays in reports. If you wish to help Ukraine from Malta, but don’t know how, check out these Maltese organisations that are collecting funds and supplies to send to Ukraine. Alternatively, you can donate directly to some of these foreign organisations, as well as find a list of different things you could do on this webpage.