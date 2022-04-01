Roberta Metsola Departs For Kyiv To Bring Message Of ‘Support And Hope’

European Parliamentary President Roberta Metsola will be traveling to Kyiv – the capital of Ukraine – to give her support as the country continues to face military action from Russia. The announcement came by way of a Facebook post on Thursday evening, which saw Metsola simply state “On my way to Kyiv. On behalf of the European Parliament, I will convey a message of support and hope.”

Confirmation of Metsola’s mission also came by way of her spokesperson, Jüri Laas, who through his own social media, tweeted that the President “will convey a message of support and hope on behalf of the European Parliament.” No further details of the journey, or of what is to happen upon her arrival, have been announced as yet.

In Kyiv @EP_President will convey a message of support and hope. https://t.co/Eo89x9UWay — Jüri Laas (@jurilaas) March 31, 2022

In an effort to show solidarity with Ukraine, Kyiv was also visited by Slovenian, Czech, and Polish Prime Ministers, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in the capital. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24th February, Metsola announced ‘massive, unprecedented and severe sanctions‘ to be dealt upon Russia, were they to desist from withdrawing their troops. A message that was swiftly followed through with action. Metsola made it very clear that the position of the Parliament is that of no aggression going unanswered, and subsequently, swift and severe sanctions were delivered over the course of the weeks.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author's view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

