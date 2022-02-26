Roberta Metsola Hints At Possible Exclusion Of Russia From SWIFT Payment System

The European Union has hinted at the possibility of excluding Russia from the SWIFT global payment system, as part of massive new sanctions. This was said by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in a recent tweet, as aggression towards Ukraine from Russian forces continue. “Further, massive, sanctions, with nothing off the table, are important – we can do more. Including the exclusion of Russia from the SWIFT system,” she wrote.

“Putin wants war. But people want peace, freedom & the right to make their choices,” she said on Twitter. Metsola also pledged the European Union’s continued support towards Ukraine, in dealing with this aggression. The SWIFT payment system is a global network utilised by banks to send secure messages about transfers of money and other transactions. More than 200 countries use SWIFT, including Russia, making it the backbone of the international financial transfer system. This comes as Facebook has just banned Russian state-owned media from running adverts and monetising in any way from the social media platforms.

