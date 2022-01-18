Roberta Metsola Likely To Be Elected European Parliament President After First Ballot At 11am

Roberta Metsola is likely to be elected as European Parliament President after the first round of voting at 11am.

This comes after three major political groups, the EPP, S&D, and Renew came to an agreement last night over the direction the European Parliament will take. Voting started at 9.30am after an address by the candidates.

Lovin Malta is informed that a press conference will take place at roughly 11.30am or 12pm.

If she does not win on this first ballot – she will likely win on the second, with the results being announced at roughly 1pm.

Metsola went up against two other candidates, Swedish MEP Alice Bah Kuhnke, representing the Greens and Spanish MEP Sira Rego, a member of the EP left group.

If she wins, Metsola will make history by not only becoming the youngest ever President, but by occupying the most important role any Maltese person has had on the international stage. She will occupy the role for at least another two and a half years.