‘For Every Girl In Europe’: Roberta Metsola Says After Historic Meeting Of Three Female EU Presidents

Two months into 2022 and the EU is already breaking records with three female Presidents heading the European Central Bank, European Commission and European Parliament simultaneously for the first time. On 14th February Roberta Metsola, the current European Parliament President, met with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde ahead of a plenary session in Strasbourg discussing 20 years of the Euro. This first meeting between the three figureheads started with a warm welcome as they settled in Metsola’s office at the European Parliament located in Strasbourg. Metsola seemingly acknowledged the historic and social importance of these women holding office at the same time by posting an image on her social media accounts of the three, dedicating it to “every girl in Europe”, with von der Leyen and Lagarde posting similar posts on their own accounts.

Metsola, a major figure within the Nationalist Party, as well as being one of their most popular candidates and the highest-ranking one in Europe, needs no introduction to a Maltese audience. Metsola got elected to the European Parliament in 2013, ten years after she first got into EU politics after Simon Busuttil relinquished his MEP post to become leader of the Nationalist Party. After a seven-year stint as an MEP, Metsola was voted as First Vice-President of the European Parliament in November 2020. Not even two full years later, she made history by winning an election to become the President of the European Parliament in January 2022. This win not only made Metsola the highest-ranking Maltese person in the EU but also the youngest ever European Parliament President, the first Maltese national to hold the position and the third woman to ever become President. However, Metsola was not the only record-breaker who attended the meeting. Christine Lagarde is also the first female President of the European Central Bank, which was established on 1st June 1998. Ursula von der Leyen is also the first woman to serve as President of the European Commission.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains. Share this article to show your appreciation for Roberta Metsola!