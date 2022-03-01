‘We Cannot Sell Passports To Putin’s Friends’: Metsola Says Europe Must No Longer Rely On Kremlin Gas Or Cash

European Parliament President Robert Metsola delivered a heartfelt and passionate speech to the whole of the world during an emergency debate following the Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine, urging the whole of the EU to stop welcoming Kremlin gas and cash, including that earned off passport schemes.

“The message from Europe is clear: We will stand up. We will not look away when those fighting in the streets for our values face down Putin’s massive war machine,” she said to thunderous applause ahead of an address of the Ukrainian President.

Saying that the current crisis is a “whatever it takes” situation, Metsola outlined four key principles to guide the EU’s future.

“Europe can no longer remain reliant on Kremlin gas. We need to re-double our efforts to diversify our energy systems towards a Europe that is no longer at the behest of autocrats. This will put our energy security on stronger footing,” she said.

“Europe can no longer welcome Kremlin cash and pretend there are no strings attached. Putin’s oligarchs and those who bankroll him should no longer be able to use their purchasing power to hide behind a veneer of respectability – in our cities, communities… our sports clubs. ”

“Their superyachts should find no harbour in our Europe. And we can no longer sell passports to Putin’s friends allowing them to circumvent our security. No more.”

“Investment in our defence must match our rhetoric. Europe must move to have a real security and defence Union. We have shown the last week that it is possible and desirable – and more than anything it is necessary.”

“We must fight the Kremlin’s disinformation campaign, and I call on social media and tech conglomerates to take their responsibility seriously and to understand that there is no being neutral between the fire and the fire brigade.”

Malta has so far followed certain sanctions suggested by the EU. However, it has so far refused to take any action when it comes to selling passports to Russian nationals.

Metsola strongly condemned the invasion on behalf of the entire parliament.

“I will seek a ban on any representative of the Kremlin from entering European Parliament premises. Aggressors and warmongers have no place in the House of democracy,” she said.