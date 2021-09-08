Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola Touted As Potential European Parliament President 

Roberta Metsola, the Maltese MEP serving as the First Vice President of the European Parliament, is being touted for a potential promotion to one of the foremost roles within the European Union.

The rumour mill is swirling that Metsola is put forward as a potential candidate to become the next European Parliament President, according to reports in Politico.

It appears that David Sassoli, the current president, could be making way in January 2022 as part of a deal struck between the European People’s Party (EPP) and Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) to maintain a majority in the parliament following the 2019 elections.

It’s been suggested that the EPP, which Metsola forms part of, may likely push for a female candidate to occupy the role amid concerns that the party could lose its grip over parliament and the institutions.

Dutch MEP Esther de Lange, the vice president of the EPP group, is another reported contender.

The rumours have been strengthened by the recent announcement by Manfred Weber, a likely contender for EP President, that he plans to run for reelection as EPP president instead.

Metsola certainly has built a massive reputation in the European Parliament, ascending to First Vice President last year. Meanwhile, Simon Busuttil, the former PN leader, currently serves as the EPP’s secretary-general. Support for her European political grouping will be crucial to her appointment.

However, it is still early days and is as yet unclear whether Sassoli will indeed step aside in January.

Check out Lovin Malta’s documentary, The First Vice, which looks at Metsola’s life inside and outside parliament and her appointment to First Vice President, below.