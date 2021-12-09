Scheme Letting You Use Mobile Data Abroad Like You Do In Malta To Be Extended For Another 10 Years

The ‘Roam like at Home’ scheme, which allows people to use their mobile phones while travelling the EU with no additional fees, will be extended for another ten years after MEPs and the Slovenian Presidency of the Council came to an informal agreement.

Under the agreement, a follow-up to the 2017 elimination of roaming surcharges, consumers will continue to be able to use their mobile phones when travelling abroad in the EU with no additional fees on top of what they already pay at home.

That means that people get the same quality and speed of mobile connection abroad as at they would in their resident countries.

Roaming providers will also be obliged to offer the same roaming quality as those offered domestically.

Travellers will also have access to emergency services without any additional charge – whether by call or text message.

During negotiations, MEPs pushed to end surcharges for intra-EU calls, like when calling from Malta to Spain for example, which is currently capped at 19 cents per minute in the EU.

The agreement calls on the Commission to look into the situation.

“We are creating a fairer roaming market, especially focusing on smaller operators by significantly cutting the wholesale caps. As European Parliament chief negotiator, it was my goal to improve the situation significantly for consumers”, Lead MEP Angelika Winzig said.

The informal agreement will now have to be formally endorsed by Parliament and Council to come into force. The Industry, Research and Energy Committee will vote on the text in a forthcoming meeting.