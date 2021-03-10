Stephen Fry Stands In Solidarity With ‘Brave’ Maltese MEP Cyrus Engerer Over Rising Homophobia In EU

Celebrated British actor Stephen Fry has come out in solidarity with Maltese MEP Cyrus Engerer over swelling homophobia in the European Union. “Under the guise of a tedious and deceitful ‘anti-woke’ sentiment, countries like Hungary and Poland are beginning to strangle the precious rights and freedoms of their LGBT+ citizens – I stand with brave and good MEPs like Mr Engerer here,” Fry tweeted. This comes after the Maltese MEP called out “homophobes in governments” on Twitter following crackdowns on the LGBT+ community in a number of EU countries.

Under the guise of a tedious and deceitful “anti woke” sentiment, countries like Hungary and Poland are beginning to strangle the precious rights and freedoms of their LGBTIQ citizens – I stand with brave and good MEPs like Mr Engerer here… https://t.co/PGpiF64VxZ — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) March 10, 2021

“You will not make us invisible again!” Engerer tweeted, announcing that the European Parliament will declare the union an LGBT+ Freedom Zone today. A number of towns and cities across Poland and Hungary, with the blessing of both countries’ conservative governments, declared themselves “free from LGBT+ ideology”. The MEP previously accused Prime Minister Victor Orban and the Polish government of atrocious treatment of the LGBT+ community, warning that the EU will not tolerate this “politics of hatred”. This afternoon, Engerer will lead a historic resolution to declare the whole bloc an “LGBT+ freedom zone”.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains. Do you stand with Stephen Fry and Cyrus Engerer? Comment below