The Future Of Europe Is Carbon-Neutral And This European Citizen’s Initiative Seeks To Cement That

The environment is a crucial point within the EU as it looks towards a greener and climate-friendly future. Under the von der Leyen-led Commission, we have seen numerous initiatives and promises started to promote the carbon-neutral future of Europe. Yet, this European Citizen’s Initiative (ECI), Stop Global Warming.EU, is striving to push the EU to introduce an EU-wide Carbon Pricing policy as a cost-effective and efficient way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are endangering the environment and the fight against climate change. Supported by 27 Nobel Laureates, 5,000 economists and 11,000 scientists, the purpose is to ensure that the fight against climate change remains on the EU agenda and is given the attention that it properly deserves. Should it be able to reach the required threshold, it will become legally binding for the European Union to put it on the agenda, meaning that the Parliament will be discussing the ECI. Already, several MEPs have already endorsed this ECI as well – and these numbers will likely only increase as the months go on.

13.3 million EU #citizens live in another Member States. Did you know that they are under-represented in national elections? In contemporary Europe, this cannot happen. Another reason to celebrate #EuropeDay and make it #EUSignDay.

Sign @VoterWOBorders ECI: #voters rights matter pic.twitter.com/sa1pjCPPo1 — Eumans (@theeumans) May 6, 2021

The Council of the EU under the German Presidency has proven a great champion for a greener future, showing a willingness to propose Carbon Pricing on the EU agenda and also the European Green Deal – a vast and expansive initiative to fully transition Europe into the future. This ECI aims to introduce a minimum price on C02 emissions, starting from 50€ per CO2 tonne from 2020 up to 100€ by 2025. Simultaneously, it will abolish the existing system of free allowances to EU polluters and introduce a border adjustment mechanism on non-EU imports, in such a way to compensate for lower pricing on CO2 emissions in the exporting country. Why put a price on CO2?

For those who may ask why a Carbon Pricing policy is necessary in the first place, it is scientifically proven to be a cost-effective way at fighting climate change. Through the revenue then received from carbon pricing, can be used to cut labour taxes and to support a low-carbon future – allowing for lower taxes in a greener world. Additionally, it will help create new jobs and investment opportunities to ensure that the transition to renewables becomes a sector that everyone is able to benefit from – even those who currently work in the fossil fuel industry. The longer we let carbon emissions rise, the more deaths and damage to our climate will continue to grow unchecked. Fighting climate change will also only get harder and more expensive. Why you should care about an ECI

Many may not truly understand why ECIs are such an important part of the EU’s workings, we have all had experiences where we are passionate about petitions and yet nothing comes out of it. However, an ECI is different – it is legally binding once the required signatures are met. A European Citizen’s Initiative is the best way for you to celebrate the future of Europe and have a part in the direction that future heads. It allows you to raise your voice and be heard, fostering active participation in European democratic processes. An ECI can be started by any seven EU citizens, living in at least seven Member States, so if you have an idea for an ECI – raise your voice, and you will definitely find like-minded individuals.

Florence is the bright homeland of Renaissance. On #EarthDay became a brighter lighthouse against climate change with our European Citizens’ Initiative.

We thank Major @DarioNardella of #Florence for inviting to sign on https://t.co/rKbcIfGJjp and making “Palazzo Vecchio” #green. pic.twitter.com/EpKemR2PRA — STOPGLOBALWARMING.EU (@sgw_eu) April 26, 2021

If you want to support this ECI, there are a number of ways you can do so. The most obvious is that, if you are an EU citizen, sign the petition and share it with all your friends. You can also donate to the initiative to help it get as much reach as possible. The logo of the initiative, which is also the name of the ECI, a website and a call to action, can be adopted and used by anyone willing to achieve the 1 million signatures goal: companies, foundations, institutions, organisations, celebrities among the cultural, sport and show business, creators, academics and citizens. In Malta, the ECI has yet to properly kick off – with the main supporter of it being Mario Fava, President of the Local Councils’ Association of Malta. That means, this ECI needs all the help it can get right now and the perfect opportunity for you to raise your voice on this key topic.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains. Share this message with your friends