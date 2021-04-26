This European Citizen’s Initiative Needs Your Help To Put The Conversation Of Bees On The EU’s Agenda

You have likely heard about the importance of saving bees in the world and their critical importance to the environment. The decline in abundance and biodiversity of bees is no joke, which is why this European Citizen’s Initiative (ECI) is campaigning to have a legally binding vote on proposed policies and legislation related to bees. Friends of the Earth Malta launched their ECI last year alongside countless NGOs across Europe, with the time period for obtaining signatures having been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Malta, they have reached around half of the required signatories – of which 1% of the population is required.

Bees all over the world are threatened, including in Malta, where more than 100 species of bees (except honeybees) can be found in the wild. As things stand, we need bees just as much as bees need our help – the decline of bees has grave consequences for the natural functions of our planet. Responsible for pollinating much of the food that makes our diets healthy and tasty, from tomatoes on our pizzas to apples in our children’s lunchboxes, the world cannot afford for bees to disappear further. In Malta, the biggest threat faced by bees is the loss of habitat due to the construction frenzy across the island and also the removal of wild plants from roadsides, among others. The ongoing degradation of our countryside, flora and fauna could impact both honey production and agriculture too.

It is for this reason that it becomes imperative to support causes like Beecause and other ECIs because they are legally binding once they reach the required signatures. Even though some may be put off by the requirement of inputting an ID Card Number to prove that you are an EU citizen, it is more impactful than a regular petition is because of the legally binding clause. Considering that we are in the EU, data protection is also a huge factor of importance, which means that your data will be safe while you are also helping push for these amazing initiatives to be raised at the highest levels of the EU. This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains. Share this with your friends and get Beecause on the EU’s agenda!